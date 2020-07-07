It is worth remembering that councillor Reynold MacPherson represents a large number of local residents - ratepayers - and is not just speaking for himself at council meetings.

Is it not time to consider that maybe there are more important things than the image of the incumbents in the chambers?

Many of us are greatly concerned about the spending of our money and much disquiet is felt about the secrecy that exists in matters that should concern us all.

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

End Of Life Choice Act

Now the focus has shifted somewhat from Covid-19, the election is near.

The End Of Life Choice Act has been presented for voting Yes/No at a referendum and if successful will become law.

There is active jostling by both parties for/against and you may not be sure if all you are hearing and seeing is a fact.

Advertisement

Go to the link www.referendums.govt.nz. and look for End of Life Choice. This is exactly as the Act (already passed through a lengthy parliamentary process) is portrayed.

You will know how it is anticipated to work and who fits the criteria for assisted death. When you cast your vote at the election you are exercising free will, an expression of one's own humanity. EOLC reflects your autonomy, right to the very end of your life.

I would hope that you never have to make the choice of whether to shorten your life or not. A diagnosis of cancer is not something you can anticipate and it is possible that you will not have the suffering and pain that some people experience.

But if you do, EOLC gives you a powerful tool so that you yourself can plan your death to be one of dignity and peace.

I do not forget the helplessness of a daughter when she told me "All I remember of my mother's death was the pain". I had no consoling words for her, but I did wish that something could change to make it different for people in the same situation in years to come.

Tess Nesdale

Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz