Oh no, not another inner-city revamp.

The last one was a waste of ratepayers' hard-earned cash.

I have lived in this city for most of my 75 years so I'm fairly familiar with the Rotorua weather patterns.

Cold southerlies that whip down Tutanekai St and our fair share of rain. Locals and visitors want easy parking, close to their shops and easy-to-use meters.

This is not a city for wandering around in and sitting under trees. If the weather is good people head to our wonderful lakes, Lakefront or forests.

If it's cold and inclement, we want to get our shopping done and head off to a warm place.

Please stop.

Let's finish all the current projects before mooting other ideas. (Abridged)

Kay Macartney

Rotorua



Beautification not necessary

My heart sinks when yet again I read suggestions and sketches with ideas for the central city.

Have we not yet realised that no amount of beautification will bring people back?

We need the banks, the Post Shop - the basic places where people need to go on a regular basis.

Our CBD has been tampered with enough, and a lot of money has been spent on ''beautification'' unnecessarily.

Can we please just leave it how it is now that the damage has been done?

AN Christie

Rotorua



Parking needs to be fixed



Some of the proposed improvements to the CBD look good and will definitely improve the area. It is high time the cycle paths went.

However, none of it is worth a dime if something is not done about the parking in the CBD.

The present system has to go and more free parking needs to be installed.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

