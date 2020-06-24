Excellent editorial comment by Zizi Sparks (Opinion, June 23).

It follows a timely reminder from the head of the World Health Organisation that world leaders must not politicise the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it.

The same should go for our local body leaders and politicians. Congratulations to Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and others who have demonstrated sound and responsible leadership in this respect.

We have heard endless complaints that lockdown was too long and undertaken at the expense of economic recovery, yet when there is a sensible and managed approach to a solution (using struggling local hotels as isolation venues) the same people complain and overstate the risks.

Lessons have been learned and this initiative will doubtless assist in stimulating recovery locally. Sadly it seems such initiatives are fine so long as they are implemented elsewhere, and for some, the parochial NIMBY attitude prevails. Time to unite not politicise.

(Abridged)

E M Smith

Rotorua

Lame excuse

Many Rotorua citizens will be angry and disappointed at the decision of the council to deny a petition requesting free parking in the CBD. Council's reason was that this would allow workers and business owners in the CBD to monopolise the free spaces.

In my view this excuse is lame and reflects an obsession with revenue. Moreover, in my view, it shines a light on its refusal to display manaakitanga, or caring, to struggling businesses and workers in the CBD, not to mention the dwindling numbers of people who wish to shop there.

Advertisement

Why not initiate free one-hour parking throughout the entire CBD, thereby allowing potential shoppers at least a limited time to shop and, perhaps, meet for coffee or lunch?

(Abridged)

Jackie Evans

Rotorua



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Advertisement

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.