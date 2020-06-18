Another housing crisis talk-fest has occurred and it's front-page news

What's new? We've known there's a growing housing shortage in Rotorua so why has almost nothing but talk been done to date?

The council says land and infrastructure would be identified and established to enable the development of up to 2000 houses. The figure of 250-500 per year was mentioned. I guess saying "up to" is covering all bases.

Council would also identify its own parcels of land. Can someone please tell me why this wasn't addressed ages ago? There must be some council employees familiar with what and where council-owned land is.

In my view, action earlier would have saved council and ratepayers the expense of the many talkfests already undertaken.

Action speaks louder than words and I believe we've been fed too many words

Now we'll just have to wait and see if there will be any noteworthy action in the near future or if another talkfest and a front-page announcement will be required first. Let's hope this latest plan isn't another KiwiBuild-style flop.

(Abridged)

Advertisement

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Let's vote yes

Principal Patrick Walsh (Opinion, June 16) has seen the devastating effects of cannabis use while that drug has been and is illegal.

Were the teenagers he referred to advantaged by the criminality aspect?

Let's vote yes to legalise recreational cannabis and allow the Government to regulate and control. It is possible that young people no longer threatened by a conviction could be assisted to better health, education and guidance.

The dismal regulation of alcohol is real but it is not reasonable to deny citizens freedom of choice in their own malaise.

I am not in favour of prohibition of any vices - gambling, alcohol abuse, drug abuse, excess fizzy drinking/sugar intake, cigarette smoking, and vaping to name a few. However, for all except drug abuse help can be sought without fear.

(Abridged)

Cherie Luxton

Pāpāmoa

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

Advertisement

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz