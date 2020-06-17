I have a gripe with these so-called experts who spout off how the borders are under strict control and exceptions are strictly adhered to.

It beggars belief they let two women out of quarantine early without testing them first and the same goes for the two teenagers - and they're kids, of course they are going to run.

As usual the most important bit is in the detail.

They have let the country down badly and have to gain our respect again and the best way to do that is to do the job right.

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

Sad to see the end of Our People

How sad to read that Jill Nicholas' Our People series is going to be no more. So many of our people in Rotorua have enjoyed contributing to, and reading, her weekly columns.

And over those 12 years, we have learned much about our fellow citizens - close to 500 lives we have been privileged to have insights into.

Many times over the years, as I've read them, I have been struck by how valuable those stories are to us who live in Rotorua, and what a truly precious social historical resource they are.

Ann Sullivan

Rotorua

