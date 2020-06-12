Over the past few weeks, we have seen and heard vast sums of money chucked around our country, millions, billions of dollars.

So why are we now quibbling about a few dollars to bring closure to a very sad chapter of our lives here in New Zealand?

I am, of course, referring to the awful tragedy of Pike River Mine.

The promise was given to bring this closure to each and every family member who had lost a loved one on that day and closure means laying to rest the remains of the lost.

This is not something that may be tossed around at question time, this is a holy covenant, a promise made to return and give a proper burial to the lost souls of Pike River, it is something that no Kiwi can deny or turn away from, it is a commitment we all must honour.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Telling our stories

Congratulations Jill Nicholas in sharing your column with the people of Rotorua.

You did a sterling job spending all those hours over the years, talking with our local identities in order to get their special story, which the Daily Post readership always loved.

Advertisement

Wonderful too that you included some lovely words about your photography colleagues. On behalf of all the people in Rotorua and district, I wish you all the very best for the future.

Brian Holden

Rotorua



Guidelines

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Advertisement

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz