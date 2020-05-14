It is interesting to note the divergent views of Tiny Deane, a supporter of Rotorua's homeless, and publican Reg Hennessey (News, May 13).

Whereas the latter complains of the Government spending "all that money" on accommodating homeless people and families in motels, hoping they ''won't wander back to town", Dean's stance is, in my opinion, far more positive.

He believes that now is the time to make changes in their lives, claiming that he is already seeing an increase in self-esteem.

This must go hand in hand with wraparound mental health and addiction services, as well as creative projects and parenting courses. (Abridged)

Jackie Evans

Rotorua



Fresh start

It is extremely rare to have the opportunity to start afresh.

There must be many times in a person's life when a desire to return, refresh or rebuild does not become desirable.

Well, for most of us, the chance has arrived.

Advertisement

We now have a golden opportunity to start all over again, correct a few mistakes, plug a few gaps and mend a few fences, and take another look at the way things were done - a whole clean sheet.

What a wonderful opportunity - at an awful cost.

However, regardless of the sacrifice, many have made, there is a hope that this time we can get it right. We have made mistakes and paid the price.

Like being born again, the onus is on all of, Government and people to get it right this time.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Living on borrowed money

The Government and health officials have done a fine job in this crisis.

But don't you think it says a lot about our society that the vast majority of us can't last eight weeks without money coming in?

Pathetic really. Everybody is living on borrowed time or, more to the point, borrowed money.

Advertisement

And it was only a couple of months back the economy was going great guns - where has all the money gone?

I was brought up in the era of "if you didn't have the money you went without", not like this generation where it is borrow, borrow.

We are all just treading water and when a crisis like this happens we soon sink out of sight.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz