Congratulations to the Government for currently housing almost all homeless in New Zealand.

For many years it has been New Zealand's shame to have thousands of homeless people, including many young people living on our streets and public places.

For many years, organisations - including Salvation Army, Nightshelter Trust, Love Soup Rotorua, and selfless individuals such as Tiny Deane - have supported the homeless.

Now, with most homeless people in motels, support can be given to those suffering from addiction and mental health problems.

Advertisement

Others are now working. The most promising aspect is the Government's promise that, after lockdown, these individuals and families will be supported into permanent accommodation.

Who would have thought that it would take a pandemic to solve this appalling national situation?

Jackie Evans,

Pukehangi



Parking woes - who's to blame?

Re the article this week about the frustration of trying to use the parking meters in the CBD.

I have only had to use one once because I walk to town.

I could not work it out so I took a chance and did not pay.

Who is responsible? No one ever seems to be held accountable.

Take Mudtopia, and the unused CBD cycleway for example.

Advertisement

Let's hope the Hemo Sculpture and the Lakefront development don't end up on the same scrapheap. (Abridged)

Lesley Haddon,

Rotorua