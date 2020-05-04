Thank you to whoever placed poppies at the graves in the Returned Services section of the cemetery.

Not being able to take my dad his Anzac Day poppy on the special day this year, I took it down this week and was very moved to see the rows of poppies there.

To those who, like me, usually visit their loved ones on Anzac Day, tidy their resting places and leave a poppy, but were unable to do so because of lockdown, I can tell you that every single grave has a poppy placed in front of it.

To the person or people who carried out this caring deed, I thank you again.

Coral Warner,

Rotorua



Rates referendum could connect community more

In these difficult times would it not be a wise and respectful gesture from the council to offer a written referendum to all ratepayers listing all the proposed projects and spending?

By doing this, ratepayers can, by ticking boxes, feel connected and involved and the council will know where they stand in terms of their and our priorities. With the prospect of rates increases in the near future I feel it is even more important for we ratepayers to feel personally involved.

A referendum need only to be short and sweet without supporting documentation and could be on line with a short deadline.

Public consultation never draws a response from a wide-enough base and things just don't change, leaving many embittered.

A quick referendum would show council which way the wind is blowing and make us all feel we are a part of this beautiful region with all its potential.

Covid-19 is drawing many lines in the sand, let it also be the point when ratepayers and council begin to harmonise.

After all, it's our money.

Richard Kean,

Rotorua