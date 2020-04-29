As we Kiwis begin to see light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, we might reflect how fortunate we are having Jacinda Ardern as prime minister.

Not only has she erred on the side of extreme caution with remarkable results, which have been lauded internationally, but she has resisted recommending that we inject disinfectant as a cure for coronavirus.

Jackie Evans

Rotorua



Time to regulate Airbnbs



I am grateful to Rotorua moteliers for taking in the homeless, and I understand their concern about future tourist bookings.

I think our city needs to make a policy to control and tax whole house Airbnb accommodation.

It is easy to see how temporary rental properties have destroyed our neighbourhoods, which have inadvertently become business areas instead of residential areas, while motel rooms remain unsold.

Houses that were formerly rented became Airbnbs and now stand empty because there are no tourists.

Rotorua's rental housing stock has been expropriated, and we never know who our neighbours may be when the Airbnbs are functioning.

It is time to regulate the Airbnb industry and move toward making Rotorua a happy place for those of us who live here permanently.

Delight Gartlein

Ngongotahā



