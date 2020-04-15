Prime Minister Jacinda Adern has announced she, ministers and public sector chief executives would be taking a 20 per cent pay cut for the next six months.

She said this is a symbolic gesture, to acknowledge the financial hardship ordinary New Zealanders are suffering.

There have been suggestions Rotorua Lakes Council councillors should do the same. Perhaps they would like to revisit this issue. (Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Out of touch

The Daily Post ( News, April 11 ) reported Mayor Steve Chadwick as saying the suggestion of council-wide pay cuts amid Covid-19 would be "morally indefensible" while council chief executive Geoff Williams, whose pay is $374,721, thinks the suggestion that council staff should take a pay cut while working hard and under unique circumstances is "pretty unforgivable".

In my opinion, their views are out of touch because people have either lost jobs or already taken a pay cut due to Covid-19.

Ratepayers cannot continue to fund the mayor and chief executive on full pay while many local people are finding it tough to buy food and pay the bills.

Some councillors are prepared to take a pay cut, which is commendable and, in my opinion, shows leadership.

Advertisement

Council revenue will be declining now various council services are unavailable or simply not being used.

In my view, it is a great time for councillors and council staff to take a pay cut to 80 per cent of their normal pay. (Abridged)

Paul Carpenter

Rotorua



Dependence highlighted



I read with interest Cira Olivier's article regarding the flow of illegal drugs during our current lockdown ( News, April 13 ).

It highlighted the issue with drugs and people's dependence on them.

It also showed how dependence on all drugs is not good for the individual or society in general.

Why then would this government want to decriminalise another drug (cannabis) to the crop of alcohol and tobacco knowing that one in 15 people have the addictive gene? The numbers of addicted individuals will soar.

I have heard and read most of the arguments for decriminalising and I still say they are putting the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff and if society believes that the government will instead provide sufficient mental facilities to help those affected they are dreaming.

Advertisement

W Keen

Pyes Pa

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz