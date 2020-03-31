Who saw the scary story on the TV programme Sunday?

An undercover camera was taken through a wet market in Thailand.

It was full of poor, live caged creatures from many countries. With the potential to cross-contaminate each other and the humans handling them.

The same sort of market in China was where coronavirus is said to have originated. There are many of these markets throughout Asia.

After watching that, and listening to the scientists, my advice to our politicians is pull up the drawbridges.

Forget about the overseas tourist dollar.

Learn to love our domestic travellers again.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Council should stick to bare essentials

As a result of the coronavirus, our shopkeepers etc are in an extremely difficult situation, they are facing a recession and even bankruptcy.

During this time, it must hurt them seeing Rotorua Lakes Council spending money on novelty projects.

It is most important that during this time the council should stick to the bare essentials. This way there should be enough money becoming available to reduce their rates. I am sure that all ratepayers would applaud them for this.

Harry Brasser Rotorua

