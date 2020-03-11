Your Saturday paper of March 7 was an edition of two halves.

The front-page article reported some homes have doubled in value in the past five years and how those lucky enough to be on the property ladder own a paper goldmine.

Further in, there are articles about the homeless.

We need to ask the question of why has the accumulation of houses become so financially lucrative?

More precisely, what would the introduction of a capital gains tax have on the homeless situation if it were introduced.

Would it motivate the property investor to stop buying multiple houses and put their money elsewhere and thus stop driving up house prices by way of supply and demand?

Why won't governments introduce a capital gains tax?

I hope your paper will run an article by an economist who can answer these questions.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Ashburton trip

I wholeheartedly agree with the comments of Paddi Hodgkiss (Letters, March 6) regarding the forthcoming trip to Ashburton by councillor Trevor Maxwell.

It was only a short while ago that we were informed of a substantial increase in the remuneration of councillors, which we were told could not be refused.

Some of these increases were higher than the amount I receive for a year.

How can the council expect us to then endorse a three-day trip to Ashburton that we ratepayers will be paying for?

I would like to know the history of the how, when and why behind the twinning of our two cities and can only hope that Maxwell may return with a signed sale and purchase agreement for $1 million so Ashburton has become the proud owner of the proposed Hemo Gorge Sculpture.

That certainly would sweeten the taste of the bitter pill that I am tasting at the moment.

Mike Long

Lynmore

