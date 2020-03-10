Your front-page article (Monday, March 9) with the police plea for people to stop driving when required made interesting reading.

The only trouble with the article is that 99 per cent of the very people who cause these incidents don't or are incapable of reading newspapers.

Further more, while action television and movies continue to glamorise this type of behavior which appeals to the "let's give the cops a go" mentality, pursuits with the usual bad endings and subsequent wailing and wringing of hands will continue.

Donald Richard Lyon

Rotorua



The world is changing fast

Your article about our mayor's first 100 days of this term was enlightening (News, March 10).

She and her council are following a trajectory conceived in 2013. The mayor has upscaled Vision 2030 to Vision 2050.

That's a long time in politics. The world is changing fast. We can now see how a pandemic can impact tourism.

Climate change will probably make long distance travel a scarce commodity. The council's dogged determination to keep pouring ratepayer money into the Think Big project down at the Lake is, in my opinion, blinkered thinking that we have to have growth to move forward.

Growth is a luxury we cannot afford.

I was at the Lakefront last week and watched a frenzy of diggers making holes in the ground. I would rather my rates were digging holes in Tilsley St so my neighbours' houses no longer flood.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua