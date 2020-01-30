I don't like paying for street parking but if that's what this council wants us to do, so be it.

But these new meters are appalling. They are illogical to use, are slow at best and often don't work.

I hear so many complaints from other frustrated users and today I missed a medical appointment while I made a paid call to an Auckland number to report a fault in fear of otherwise being pinged with a fine.

The operator eventually just told me to find another pay station. In frustration I hung up and took my chance.

A very recent visitor from UK said they would never return to Rotorua by car or campervan solely because of the meters even though there is free parking in the mall.

They didn't want to use the mall because it is as characterless and as sterile as any other small town mall.

Insignificant? I don't think so: word travels fast in the realm of tourists.

(Abridged)

Advertisement

Richard Kean

Ngongotaha



Animal welfare alarming

I have been alarmed travelling around during the holidays seeing endless farm animals with no shade during this heat.

I saw a herd of cows trying to get some shade from one power pole.

We see desperate adverts in the media trying to make people feel good about meat and dairy and this is how the cows are really treated in full view of us all.

I think it is time farmers and animal owners were forced to do the right thing.

If a lot of these animal owners have no heart or soul the laws have to intervene and we will all be able to report farms with animals suffering in these temperatures.

And what if there's a hail storm? Zero protection. This is appalling.

(Abridged)

Advertisement

Kary Jamieson

Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz