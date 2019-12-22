Why, in a town surrounded by pine trees, did the Rotorua Lakes Council buy a plastic, dreadful-looking Christmas tree?

Aren't we supposed to be environmentally conscious and saving ratepayers' money?

Richard Kean

Ngongotahā



Technology behind loneliness

A very brave Brit has opened up about being lonely at middle age.

I know what he means.

Loneliness affects many and varied people of all ages, I too get lonely these days and yet never before in my life has loneliness featured and I think I know why.

The companion for most people is the mobile phone and the computer, mechanical things that keep them in contact with others over a distance.

The ubiquitous cell phone glued to people's faces 24/7 has taken away the warmth and confidential closeness.

In a pub in Sydney recently there were at least a hundred people all talking to their phones.

Back in my working days, there were no phones, we spoke to each other, we went fishing, walking, driving, to sports events, we played card games, chewed the fat in cafes and pubs or we sat around the fire and put the world to rights; we were never alone.

If you sit in a bar or restaurant now you are ignored by people you would have spoken to 30 years ago. Sad, isn't it?

The best thing that could happen to the planet is for all satellites to suddenly stop working.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

