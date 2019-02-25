

As a previous performer standing with Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhaio in 1986, Te Matatini ki te ao 2019 - wow!

What a great way to see New Zealand's finest in the kapa haka world.

With three days of watching 46 teams battle it out on stage for a position in the top nine, each and every performance was filled with emotions - too many to describe - having wowed the audience in a spectacular way.

Krissie Knap at Te Matatini. Photo / Supplied

The tears flowed with many groups paying tribute to those who have passed on, including our cousin Talei Morrison, Uncle Mina Mitai, Uncles Wikeepa Te Rangipuawhe Maika and Huru Maika (brothers of the Tumuaki o Ngati Whakaue Kapa Haka) and our Aunty Bea Yates.

Ngāti Whakaue performs at Te Matatini. Photo / Te Matatini Society Incorporated

Travelling to Te Matatini I was privileged enough to be a part of the Ngati Whakaue Koeke Roopu. And our 90-plus-year-old kaumatua travelling down on Thursday on the plane.

It's been one big spiritual experience. The atmosphere within the stadium was electrifying even though the weather was hot one minute and freezing the next (lucky for me a quick walk right round the stadium with all the stalls helps warm your bones).

Our groups representing Te Arawa were simply magical.

Ngāti Rangiwewehi performing at Te Matatini. Photo / Supplied Te Matatini Society Incorporated

Thursday opened with Ngāti Rangiwewehi and Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhaio.

Friday came with Te Pikikotuku o Ngāti Rongomai setting the pace for the day. Then Saturday with Ngāti Whakaue, Te Hikuwai and Te Mātārae I Ōrehu to finish the day off.

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao perform at Te Matatini. Photo / Te Matatini Society Incorporated

I don't think I would've like to be the judges picking the top nine. The results came out within the hour and Te Arawa had three teams in the finals - Te Mātārae I Ōrehu, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhaio and Te Pikikotuku o Ngāti Rongomai.

So up with the birds for finals on Sunday for another day's entertainment.

Te Hikuwai performing at Te Matatini. Photo / Te Matatini Society Incorporated

With all the hours of practice, dedication, babysitters and perfecting their performances right up until they step on stage, it was time to bring it and leave it on the stage.

However in my eyes every performer who stepped on that stage and the performers at their regionals competitions are all winners.

Hare Te Rangi performs in Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai. Photo / Supplied by Te Matatini Society Incorporated

So in two years' time ka haere ahau ki Tāmaki Makaurau and maybe just maybe if I'm famous enough I could be the MC or the lunchtime entertainment! No harm in dreaming.