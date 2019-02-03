I agree with Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Opinion, January 17) that people who uproot their lives to seek a better life abroad have a special kind of bravery.

That is why I go above and beyond to help them settle into our country.

They are go-getters sitting back and waiting is not in their DNA, not like some.

They deserve our respect - why do you think it was quoted New Zealand has a rock star economy? They brought in so much money and their work ethic is second to none.

Advertisement

That is why, in my view, we didn't feel the financial crisis nearly as bad as we could have and all they want is a fair deal, no favours.

We all love the food varieties they've brought in - even I love Japanese, Indian and Thai cuisine and I'm an old bugger, so three cheers to them.



Gavin Muir

Springfield

Giant Ponzi scheme

The definition of speculation is to buy something in the hope that it will increase in value, without any improvements or added features.

I believe the New Zealand economy is based upon an industry of speculation, namely property speculation.

How the Governor of the Reserve Bank can call himself an economist while overseeing such an appalling state of fiscal affairs is a mystery to me.

How NZ First MPs can look in the camera when it seems to me that they are doing nothing about this situation, where the majority of NZ's working capital does nothing but sits tied up in property, amazes me.

A real economy is based upon making things, be they software products or manufactured goods, or possibly supplying services.

In my view, New Zealand doesn't have an economy as such: it's actually a giant Ponzi scheme called real estate, where people sell each other houses for prices that are unrelated to the value of the said houses.

GJ Philip

Taupō

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email to editor@dailypost.co.nz or write to the Editor, PO Box 1442, Rotorua 3040.