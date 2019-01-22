Please allow me to suggest a fresh business case for Lakefront redevelopment that would impact everyone positively.

Modify the project's value proposition so that it promotes the social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being of everyone in our community - to comply with the amended Local Government Act.

Solve the problem of fragmented development of the lakefront, CBD, museum, and the civic and events centres by integrating multiple legitimate interests through open public policy making and investment.

Define the target markets as tourists and locals. Develop attractive choices and improve services using demographic and market research. Encourage entrepreneurialism and voluntarism with infrastructure and service developments that win economic, social, environmental, and intercultural dividends.

Focus sales and marketing by businesses and council on the needs of the twin target audiences through the council's CCO; Rotorua Economic Development Ltd.

Publish a consulted and council-approved project plan after hearings with milestones, delivery team responsibilities and objectives, funding arrangements, and a budget that forecasts income, expenditure, returns and benefits that justify public investment, and success criteria for evaluation and reporting with the numbers to be achieved by delivering a balanced budget.

This approach could compress costs by staying onshore and upgrading the current walkway to combine it with the rerouted CBD cycleway. Avoid health and safety risks, lower maintenance bills and sidestep lakebed rentals. Encourage storytelling around our history of successful interculturalism to mobilise voluntary contributions. Finally, switch savings into reopening the museum and civic centre.

Nga mihi. Thank you.

Reynold Macpherson, Rotorua



Young minds never cease to amaze

In your correspondent Tracey McLeod's abridged letter (Letters, January 21) she asks nine questions to which I offer no answers except maybe for one and possibly the most pertinent: "Is designing a children's playground child's play?"

Having worked with children for years now I suggest potentially, yes.

Young minds never cease to amaze me with their insight, imagination and creativity. Who knows, some of their ideas may be used or adapted.

I suggest that it was an excellent idea to involve them and I'm in no doubt, a thoroughly enriching experience for them.



William Wright, Glenholme

