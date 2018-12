Erick Nuku

Something to help homelessness.

Erick Nuku, 55

Whakarewarewa

Gordon Willson

To put a bit more life into the heart of the city.

Gordon Willson, 28

Mamak

Anita McCarthy

To see the Valentines building painted. It's an offputting yellow colour.

Anita McCarthy, 29

Galatea

Shelley Tu

To fix up the museum. There is nowhere else for the tourists to go on an overcast day, and Rotorua is a historic place.

Shelley Tu, 50s

Kout

Advertisement

Hana Meihana

Rotorua needs to grow. There are too many empty buildings.

Hana Meihana, 50s

Fairy Springs