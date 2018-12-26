Street view: What good bargains did you get this Boxing Day?

Deeanne Blanchard
Deeanne Blanchard

"At The Warehouse we bought the Five Second Rule game."
Deeanne Blanchard, 43
Taumarunui

Olein Ona
Olein Ona

"We got some clothes and a washing machine."
Olein Ona, 24
Victoria

Mark Trenberth
Mark Trenberth

"I just went to EB Games and spent more than I planned."
Mark Trenberth, 32
Pukehangi

Reuben King
Reuben King

"We got a couple of bargains from Hallensteins and The Warehouse."
Reuben King, 34
Owhata

Jean-Christophe Jacquet
Jean-Christophe Jacquet

"We got a bargain with the buy one get one free at Hallensteins."
Jean-Christophe Jacquet, 29
Tikitere

Linda Birch
Linda Birch

We went shopping online first so we knew what we wanted and what the price was.
Linda Birch, 37
Western Heights

