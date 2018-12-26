Street view: What good bargains did you get this Boxing Day?
"At The Warehouse we bought the Five Second Rule game."
Deeanne Blanchard, 43
Taumarunui
"We got some clothes and a washing machine."
Olein Ona, 24
Victoria
"I just went to EB Games and spent more than I planned."
Mark Trenberth, 32
Pukehangi
"We got a couple of bargains from Hallensteins and The Warehouse."
Reuben King, 34
Owhata
"We got a bargain with the buy one get one free at Hallensteins."
Jean-Christophe Jacquet, 29
Tikitere
We went shopping online first so we knew what we wanted and what the price was.
Linda Birch, 37
Western Heights