I agree poverty must be fixed (Opinion, December 17) to our most vulnerable but if you are waiting for government help it's like watching grass grow so I think it's time for Māori iwi to step up to the plate and do their bit for whanau and all children are our whanau.

I know you can get grants from iwi to go to university but why not start at primary school because once kids are on the right track they tend to stick to it.

It will be like money in the bank for future generations what's that saying United we stand Divided we fall. We all have to unite to break the cycle, what is money for anyway - to help future generations.

Gavin Muir

Rotorua



Unusual for Daily Post

Brian Rudman's rant against Christianity is typical of the media, but unusual for the Rotorua Daily Post.

I wonder where inclusiveness and acceptance of others (that the Daily Post often talks about) has vanished to?

If Mr Rudman wished to enter into a reasoned discussion on the merits and place of the Lord Jesus in our national life, well that would be another thing: bring it on. (Abridged)

GJ Philip

Taupo

