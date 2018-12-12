Cultural concerns

I found Dave Donaldson's letter (December 8), quite interesting. He states that a major reason for the decision to cease discharging treated wastewater into the forest, (which he notes is currently is not as clean as the new process will provide), is cultural.



I am surprised to see that while he apparently accepts that it is culturally inappropriate to discharge treated sewerage on to land the same does not seem to apply in respect of our lake.



Stuart Burns

Rotorua

Talk it out

In reply to Dawn Picken's column "Memories - good and sad" (Opinion, December 5) You don't know what's going on behind closed doors. On one hand, you've got misery and heartache and on the other hand (or to the outside world) you've got to carry on with life and put out the persona that you are happy and in complete control.

Talk about being caught between a rock and a hard place but at least you feel strong enough to talk about it, which is a good sign and very brave on your part.

I feel you are trying to take the bull by the horns which I am a great believer in by putting it out there to try and ease the pain or at least put it in a box that you can open and shut at will.

You're right, there's no time limit on grief but you have chosen this time to make a breakout and you will have gone through every emotion in the book, so carry on and talk it out. (Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

