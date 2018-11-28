I don't understand why Mike McVicker (Letters, November 21) regards $40 million to be spent on the lakefront as a "great" investment.

If he wants a real return on the investment, the council should pay for essentials, and reopen the museum and the civic centre.



The nub of the matter is that a five-star hotel is to be built by Pukeroa on the waterfront. They want a clear view of the lake and foreshore, the car parks removed, the Sea Scout hall pulled down, the war canoe and building shifted to a new waka ama sports centre, lots of new Maori art telling local stories. Fair enough, providing they foot the bills.



Does this upgrade really cost $40m?



Mike McVicker seems so happy that it only cost us ratepayers $20m. However, make no mistake, nothing comes from nothing. The other $20m is paid by taxpayers. Same people that is, same pockets, ours. (Abridged)



Harry Brasser

Rotorua



'Iwitocracy' meaning

The word "iwitocracy" as used in Reynold Macpherson's petition presentation at the council meeting on November 22 was deemed to be "offensive" by the deputy mayor, mayor and several councillors following which the mayor terminated the presentation and ruled questions out of order.

Given the powerpoint presentation was received by some the day prior to the meeting it would have been prudent to check the definition of any words the meaning of which was not understood.

I wonder if those who found the word offensive confused it with a take on "aristocracy". However, it is a noun found in the Oxford Dictionary of New Zealandisms 2010, defined as "jocular Maori tribal bureaucracy (blend of iwi and bureaucracy)".

Hardly offensive, unless other types of bureaucracy are offensive.

More puzzling was the statement by Kingi Biddle who opened his presentation at the same council meeting by mentioning the now infamous word by describing "iwitocracy" as "iwi leaders" who "guide us, lead us, teach us". Why was the word not deemed offensive this time?

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



A landlord's view

I often read the letters think how lucky we are that we can have an opinion not everyone has to agree with.

Jim Adams (Letters, November 20) has an opinion about greedy landlords who have no heart, don't care about people and are only out to make money.

As one of those people he seems to dislike, I feel the need to express my opinion as a landlord.

My husband and I have worked hard for what we have and provide decent, clean, attractive homes for people to live in.

This doesn't come without lots of effort, and time, so I think we have the right to expect people who live in our properties to respect them and be good caretakers while they live there.

As a landlord I have to meet standards and make sure I do what is required for the tenant. As a tenant is also required to do their part and making it their home while they live there.

There is a shortage of decent rentals and I feel it will get worse.

It is a business and like any business one needs to earn a living and keeping properties up to standard if you want a good outcome doesn't come cheaply Jim Adams. Oh by the way have you ever been a landlord? (Abridged)

Ruth Ferreira

Rotorua



