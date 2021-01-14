Zonta Festival in the Gardens raffle winners stoked with prize package

Soak and Cycle Pamper Me Holiday prize package winner Jemma McDonald accepts the prize package from Look After Me managing director Julia Anne. Photo / Supplied

Jemma and Philip McDonald welcomed the holiday season with an extra special gift under the Christmas tree this year.

They were winners of the major raffle prize for the Festival in the Gardens fundraising event presented by the Zonta Club of Rotorua, held at Palmers in late 2020.

The McDonalds won a Soak and Cycle Pamper Me Holiday prize package, including three nights' accommodation in a luxury Bed and Breakfast in Rotorua, full breakfast provisions, and two all-day Lake Spa Packages at the Polynesian Spa.

The prize draw was sponsored by local accommodation and events company Look After Me.

Jemma bought a raffle ticket in the major prize draw because both her mother and mother-in-law were former members of the Zonta Club of Rotorua.

Jemma also wanted to support an initiative that was raising funds for the Grandparents raising Grandchildren Trust and Save our Babies Charitable Trust.

"It's been a challenging year. We've got two young children, so having a break like this gives us something to look forward to," said Jemma.

"Philip loves mountain biking and as a busy mum of two little kids, I can't wait for someone to look after me. A day of pampering at the Poly Pools sounds amazing."

The Festival in the Garden raised just over $7000 for Grandparents raising Grandchildren Trust and Save our Babies Charitable Trust.

The funds will also be used to support Zonta's International project - Strengthening the response to gender-based violence survivors in Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

"Fundraisers like Festival in the Garden exemplify how vibrant and supportive a community like Rotorua can be – bringing together our people, local businesses and awareness to the causes we support," said Chris Stevens, Zonta Club of Rotorua president.

Managing director of Look After Me and Zonta Club of Rotorua member, Julia Anne, said it was a privilege to support Zonta and the Rotorua community.

"Looking after people is at the heart of what we do so this is a natural alignment with our company values," said Julia.

The Pamper Me Soak and Cycle Package is a new tourism product created by a local tourism collective, led by Look After Me Ltd.

"We know people are ready to try something new in 2021. Slow really is the new go and we hope Jemma and Philip enjoy their well-earned break," said Julia.