National Party leader Christopher Luxon has said abortion law changes are not on the party's agenda. Photo / Marty Melville

OPINION

In fewer than 18 months, Kiwis will be heading to the polls to vote for MPs and parties.

Between now and then we can expect them to announce policies, take hard stances on key issues and complain about opposition parties' actions - or lack of.

All these things will help voters make informed decisions at the polls.

Last week the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade, meaning there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion and abortion rights will be determined by states. Nearly half of the states have or are expected to pass laws banning abortion.

The decision has been a talking point around the world, with singers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar and Lorde using their platform to address it at last weekend's Glastonbury festival in the UK. It's hard to go on social media without seeing something about the decision.

Kiwi MPs also shared their thoughts on it via social media. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "incredibly upsetting," Act Party leader David Seymour was "flabbergasted," while Green Party MP Jan Logie said it was a reminder that "we must take nothing for granted in Aotearoa".

Then there was National Party MP Simon O'Connor, who posted on social media saying simply "today is a good day".

By Saturday night, the post had been pulled down – at the request of party leader Christopher Luxon.

O'Connor said yesterday he had offered to remove it first because comments were getting out of hand and it was "a distraction from our core messaging".

Former National MP Alfred Ngaro earlier said MPs should be able to speak their minds on abortion.

He's absolutely right. Whether I agree with an MP's opinion or not, I want to know it.

Voters need to know where MPs and aspiring MPs stand on issues like abortion as it will inform our choices at the polls.

Whether it aligns with a party's "core messaging" or not, people have a right to know where politicians stand.

People are voting for the individual MPs who will represent them so they need to know their views.

Abortion was decriminalised in New Zealand in 2020, with 68 MPs in favour and 51 opposed.

Of the major parties, nine Labour MPs opposed and 37 were in favour while 35 National MPs opposed and 20 were in favour.

While Luxon says the local legislation won't be relitigated in a National Government he leads, I believe it's still important to hear MPs' opinions.

Let them put their foot in their mouth if they really want to, then let the voters decide and votes speak for themselves.