The 17-year-old has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on September 12.

Three others - two men aged 20 and 64, and a woman aged 19 - also appeared in the Rotorua Youth Court today on new charges related to alleged offending against Ehau. They have been granted interim name suppression.

Despite being adults, the three had to appear initially in the Youth Court jurisdiction, as they were originally charged jointly with the 17-year-old.

The two men and the woman did not enter pleas to charges of assaulting Ehau with intent to injure him, and possession of a baseball bat with intent to commit an offence involving bodily injury.

Flowers on Trigg Ave in Rotorua near where Temutu Ehau, 41, died on August 20. Photo / Ben Fraser

All four were supported by a large gathering of family members who were present in the public gallery. Some were visibly upset.

The two men were granted bail to reappear in the Rotorua Youth Court on September 16.

The 20-year-old was bailed to an Auckland address, and the 64-year-old was bailed to Rotorua. Both have conditions that include being at their bail addresses between 7pm and 7am.

The 19-year-old woman will reappear in court on September 2 when her lawyer, Hinerau Rameka, will apply for her to be granted bail.

Temutu Ehau performed around the Rotorua area.

Ehau, 41, was a father and fulltime cultural performer contracted to Huntleigh & Co to perform concerts around the Rotorua area.

The groups he performed in included Te Pakira roopu (group) at Whakarewarewa Village, as well as other roopu around Rotorua, including Tauwhiro and Matariki.

He was described as skilled in all aspects of performing arts, including playing guitar.

Those who paid tribute to him said he was quick-witted and his presence could light up any room.

Ehau’s tangi was held at Kearoa Marae.