The 17-year-old has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Rotorua on September 12.
Three others - two men aged 20 and 64, and a woman aged 19 - also appeared in the Rotorua Youth Court today on new charges related to alleged offending against Ehau. They have been granted interim name suppression.
Despite being adults, the three had to appear initially in the Youth Court jurisdiction, as they were originally charged jointly with the 17-year-old.
The two men and the woman did not enter pleas to charges of assaulting Ehau with intent to injure him, and possession of a baseball bat with intent to commit an offence involving bodily injury.