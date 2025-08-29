Advertisement
Youth charged with murder of Rotorua kapa haka performer Temutu Ehau

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

A youth has been charged in the Rotorua Youth Court with the murder of kapa haka performer Temutu Ehau (inset). Photo / NZME

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Rotorua kapa haka performer Temutu Ehau.

The teenager appeared in the Rotorua Youth Court today and did not enter a plea. He has name suppression because of his age.

The charge was upgraded to murder after he and three others were

