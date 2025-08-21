Advertisement
Rotorua kapa haka performer Temutu Ehau named as man who died at Trigg Ave

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Temutu Ehau, 41, died in Rotorua on Wednesday.

A man who died at a Trigg Ave house in Rotorua this week is being remembered as a loved kapa haka performer who entertained thousands of tourists at Whakarewarewa.

Temutu Ehau, 41, died on Wednesday in an incident that has shocked his family and friends. Police have launched a homicide

