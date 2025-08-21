He said he was a taiaha expert and an exceptional guitarist who entertained thousands of visitors.

“He was so loved ... he was a ray of sunshine that could light up any room.”

Temutu Ehau. Photo / Supplied

Ehau was returned to his whānau for his tangi this morning.

His immediate whānau and his employer were approached for comment but were not ready to talk publicly yet.

Temutu Ehau, 41, died in Rotorua on Wednesday.

Hundreds of online tributes have been posted, including one that said the reality of his death had hit home to those who performed at Te Pakira Marae concerts in the Whakarewarewa Village.

“You were everything to us, our tuakana, our brother and well loved friend of many, most importantly our safe haven for all of us ... you have left nothing but great memories and endless love for the last moments we got to share with you.“

The tribute said Ehau would finish every show with the words “love us”.

Another tribute said he had a smile that warmed everyone’s hearts.

Fenton Park incident

Police said they were called to an assault incident at a Fenton Park house on Wednesday.

Police said the man at the house suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Four people have been charged with assaulting Ehau and possession of baseball bats and knives.

Those charged are aged 16, 19, 20 and 64. The three adults have interim name suppression until their next Rotorua District Court appearance on Friday next week and the youth cannot be named for legal reasons.

All are in custody until their next court appearances.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.