Young Rotorua athletes training hard for fun experience at Colgate Games

Lake City Athletic Club athletes at last year's Colgate Games. Photo / Supplied

A group of young Rotorua athletes are training hard and preparing to give it their all at the 2022 North Island Colgate Games.

There are 1036 young athletes from 75 clubs set to compete at the North Island event, with Rotorua's Lake City Athletic Club sending 41 athletes - the most in the Bay of Plenty region.

The event is being held on January 7-9 at Newtown Athletics Stadium in Wellington.

It is set to be an exciting three days with young athletes running, jumping and throwing their way to the podium.

Lake City Athletic Club children's convener Kelly Albrecht says due to Covid they hadn't thought they would be able to send down such a big team.

She says it is a great event for children give it a go and that it helps them to step out of their comfort zone.

"I went to the Colgate Games as a child so I know a lot about it and what it has to offer.

"You get to make friends with people outside of our area and compete among some of the greatest. It's a really cool thing for kids to be involved in."

Kelly says another thing she loves about the Games is that you can have any level of athletes and skills participate.

"I love that it's open to all. It means any child can go along and have a cool experience."

She says her favourite part of the Colgate Games trips is hanging out with all the team and watching the kids compete.

"We have a whānau environment. The kids want to see each other compete and all cheer for each other.

"We hang out and enjoy the experience together."

The young athletes are training to prepare for the Colgate Games, and most of the team are doing a mix of track and field events.

Kelly says at the Games kids can do a maximum of five events, and most of their athletes have entered four or five.

"The relays are always a fun part too."