World Polio Day: Rotorua pharmacist recalls how vaccination beat a virus

October 22 2021 New Zealand will move to a new "traffic light" system to manage Covid-19 when District Health Boards have 90 per cent of its eligible population vaccinated.

For many New Zealanders, Covid-19 is their first pandemic. But for Rotorua pharmacy assistant Deepica Singh, current events feel very familiar: She remembers a time when polio was endemic in India.

For World Polio Day on Sunday, Singh shared her experiences with the Rotorua Daily Post.

Polio or poliomyelitis is a highly infectious viral disease that can cause paralysis in the limbs or respiratory system and result in death.

People who get polio can also experience post-polio syndrome including symptoms which can cause pain and weakened muscles 30–40 years after the infection.

New Zealand's first major polio outbreak was recorded in 1914. It killed 25 people.

Polio epidemics occurred every few years until the early 1960s, with the last wild case in 1977.

High vaccination uptake eventually eradicated the disease and New Zealand was declared polio-free in 2000, but the virus is still endemic in a few countries.

Health Department clerks managing parental consent cards for the 36,000 children to be vaccinated against polio in 1957. Photo / File

In India, vaccination did not begin until 1985. In 1994 the country accounted for around 60 per cent of global polio cases.

In 2002, another polio outbreak saw the number of infections rise by more than a thousand.

During Singh's childhood in India, polio was still something to be feared.

"I saw kids my age contract polio, walk around with braces on their legs," Singh said.

She has clear memories of the Indian Government's vaccination drive.

"I remember [the vaccine] was advertised on TV. I can still remember the slogan, 'Two drops of life.' That's what we called it."

Singh said local councillors went from house to house, urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

"It was about the future of your children and the country."

Pharmacy assistant Deepica Singh remembers growing up when polio was endemic in India. Photo / Supplied

Even today, Singh said there were fears that polio could come into India from Pakistan or Afghanistan, where it is still endemic.

"Now [nurses] carry the vaccines with them and bring them to where you live."

Singh, who has lived in New Zealand for three years, said her childhood experiences and her work as a pharmacist in India gave her hope for the Covid-19 situation.

"The doubts about vaccination will always be there but we need to overcome that. The vaccine is the best medical help we can get.

"This pandemic can be controlled if everyone comes together to get vaccinated."

India was declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation in 2014.

University of Otago clinical microbiologist and immunologist James Ussher. Photo / Supplied

University of Otago clinical microbiologist and immunologist James Ussher said there had been hesitancy against vaccines since forever.

"But vaccines are a great resource," Ussher said.

"Some of the greatest achievements of modern medicine [were brought about by vaccination]. We've eliminated smallpox, nearly eradicated polio and reduced the danger of other illnesses and diseases.

"I don't think we can eliminate [Covid-19]. However, we can use the vaccine to greatly reduce the disease and protect people against the serious effects."