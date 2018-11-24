Work starts on Paengaroa to Rotoiti cycleway

Work has started on the new cycle trail link between Paengaroa and Rotoiti. Photo / File

Work has started on the new cycle trail link between Paengaroa and Rotoiti and it could be opened temporarily for use over the Christmas break.

The $150,000 trail is being funded by the New Zealand Transport Agency and is an important link in the Tauranga to Rotorua cycleway.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is overseeing the project, which is on the Department of Conservation Roydon Downs Scenic Reserve.

The trail will be closed during construction but Project Manager Geoff Canham said contractors would prepare a trail route to be temporarily available over the Christmas break before work recommenced in the new year.

Canham said local support had been outstanding from farmers, iwi, community and cycling groups.

The trail is expected to boost local tourism and visitor numbers.

A further meeting will be arranged with Paengaroa and Okere cafes and businesses to discuss the likely increase in customers, the placement of directional signs and how the trail can be used to promote tourism.

A community working day in September, organised by the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Bay of Plenty Charitable Trails Trust, attracted 95 volunteers who began clearing the overgrown trail route.

When completed the link will enable cyclists to avoid using a busy section of State Highway 33 and the completed trail to Rotorua will form part of the Tauranga Moana Cycle Trail and the New Zealand Cycle Trail network.

The Okere Falls to Paengaroa trail is mainly on local roads and the bush section is an un surfaced trail and, until surfaced, is suitable only for mountain bikes.

Starting at Okere Falls, it follows State Highway 33, Maniatutu Rd, Lichenstein Rd, through the new bush section in the Roydon Downs Reserve and back via Ridge Rd, Royden Downs Rd and Old Coach Rd to Paengaroa.

The trail has a gravel surface for about 10km with stunning views to the offshore islands and Bay of Plenty coast.

Along the way are the Paengaroa cafes, the Comvita Visitor Centre, with onward options to Papamoa Beach or Maketu.