Woman in custody taken to Rotorua hospital in critical condition

Rotorua police station custody block. Photo / File

A woman in custody at the Rotorua Police Station has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said about 10.20pm yesterday a woman in custody in Rotorua became unwell and an ambulance was called.

A St John spokeswoman said St John received a call for a medical emergency on Fenton St and three ambulance crews responded to the scene.

Paramedics treated and took one patient in a critical condition to Rotorua Hospital, she said.

Lakes District Health Board has been contacted regarding the current condition of the woman.