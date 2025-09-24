The post, which included a giveaway offer for people who liked and shared it, attracted more than 700 shares and 6000 comments.

The restaurant was previously owned by the Bryant family through their company Nga Tamariki 60.

Samuel Bryant and his parents, Michael and Pani Bryant, were the shareholders of the company when it was put into liquidation.

The restaurant’s new owner Matatia Brell told the Rotorua Daily Post he was excited about the opportunity to re-open the “much-loved establishment”.

“I’d like to acknowledge the incredible whānau who previously owned and operated White Tiger. They are fantastic people who put their heart and soul into keeping the place open and serving the community and its kaimahi.”

Brell said the Bryants did “absolutely everything they could” to sustain the business through challenging times and the new owners had “deep respect” for their mahi (work) and legacy.

“Our goal moving forward is to honour what they built while bringing some fresh energy to the space. We look forward to welcoming the community back through the doors very soon.”

White Tiger Restaurant & Bar has been closed since May but has plans to reopen under new ownership. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Companies Office records show Brell, Michael and Samuel Bryant and one other, George Taurua, have had another company together, called Toru 2023, since March 2023.

Brell did not respond when asked if the Bryants or Toru 2023 would be involved in owning or running the reopened venture.

The liquidation

The restaurant announced the “heartbreaking” decision to close indefinitely on its Facebook page in May.

The post said: “This isn’t the kind of message we ever thought we’d have to write but due to some unexpected issues that we just couldn’t work around, we’ve had to make the incredibly tough decision to close our restaurant for good”.

A liquidator’s final report said the Nga Tamariki 60 company was placed into liquidation on May 6 - the same day it ceased trading - on the application of Inland Revenue.

An earlier liquidation report said Inland Revenue was owed more than $823,000.

Nga Tamariki 60 also owed more than $68,000 in employee claims and $505,000 to unsecured creditors.

Creditors included 15 individuals, as well as finance companies and several businesses that serve the hospitality industry.

The liquidator’s final report said cash, and the sales of stock and chattels raised $3540 - all of which went towards some of the liquidator’s expenses, meaning nothing could be paid to creditors.

Its unpaid debts totalled just over $1.4m.

Liquidators reported they were unable to contact the director, “which included summonsing the director to a meeting with the liquidator”.

Companies Office records showed Samual Bryant was the director and majority (60%) shareholder when the company went into liquidation.

Michael and Pani Bryant each owned 20%.

Former Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner Mike Bryant is a shareholder of the liquidated company that owned White Tiger Restaurant & Bar. Photo / NZME

Michael Bryant is the former Ministry of Social Development Bay of Plenty regional commissioner. He is no longer with the Government department.

The Rotorua Daily Post attempted to contact the company and the Bryants for comment.

Before opening White Tiger Bar & Restaurant, Nga Tamariki 60 ran The Greenhouse Kitchen & Bar in the same block on Tutanekai St.

That business is no longer operating. At the time of liquidation, the White Tiger Bar & Restaurant was Nga Tamariki 60’s only operating business.

Work and Income New Zealand records showed Nga Tamariki 60 was paid more than $200,000 in wage subsidies during the Covid-19 pandemic. There were five payments that were each for between eight and 11 staff members.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.