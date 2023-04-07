Yoshimasa (Yoshi) Anraku, 17, is head prefect at Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

The number of international students living and studying in Rotorua has more than doubled since last year.

Local educators say having overseas learners back in town is “incredibly important” to the vibe and economy of the city.

The Ministry of Education’s figures showed there were 81 international fee-paying students studying at Rotorua schools in 2023.

That was up from 34 in 2022 and 60 in 2021. In 2020, before Covid-19 prompted the closure of New Zealand’s borders, there were 127 international students in Rotorua.

Of the current cohort, the majority (26) were from Japan.

Rotorua Boys’ High School principal Chris Grinter said its international student numbers over the “Covid years” remained steady “but now we’re seeing some growth”.

Grinter said the school had 19 international fee-paying students, including six new students this year, and two more yet to arrive.

“The six new to our school this year come from Japan, Spain, China and Fiji, and the two who are soon to arrive come from Nigeria and India.”

He said, however, his numbers only related to international fee-paying students who came independently of their families. His figures did not include new international students who came with their families, having gained residency or a work visa.

“International students ... bring a global/international perspective to our school and our classrooms and we feel that is good for our boys who, by virtue of living in a tourist city like Rotorua, can often just have a view of the wider world as being tourists in a bus jumping out and taking photographs.

“The presence of international students helps bring a more reasoned and deeper understanding of other countries and other cultures. International fee-paying students provide a valuable resource to our school and those schools that cater for them.”

Boys’ high student Yoshimasa Anraku has been in New Zealand since Year 8, arriving from Fukuoka in Japan.

The 17-year-old attended Mokoia Intermediate and was now head prefect.

“I chose Rotorua Boys’ High School because they had good academic and sports results.”

Yoshimasa, or Yoshi as he is known, said arriving in a new country as a boy was “pretty hard” at the beginning, as were the last few years when he could not go back home due to Covid-19.

“But on the other hand, I was able to build strong relationships with my friends in the school and outside of school.”

He said it was good to finally be able to visit his hometown in Japan last summer. “I was able to catch up with my family and friends.”

Yoshi said living and studying in Rotorua had taught him a lesson to be a better person in and out of the school.

“I was able to do things I’ve never done in Japan, such as hunting, fishing, and surfing.”

John Paul College deputy principal and director of international students, Stephen Bloomfield, said the school had 16 international students in total, including six new enrolments for 2023.

“We also have eight short-stay students from Japan, who are staying two-to-three weeks.”

That compared to about 13 international students in 2022, 26 in 2021, and 42 in 2020.

He said the international student market was picking up.

“We are beginning to see interest again.

“Japan has come back quickly, but it has been a little slower than other countries, particularly China. However, the interest is back there and we should see an increase in student numbers over the next year or so.”

Bloomfield said international students brought a positive influence and different cultural perspectives to Kiwi classrooms.

“They are well-received by our students and quickly make friends.

“If they have committed to staying long-term, they generally become confident and successful students who take well to the Kiwi way of life and the opportunities that Rotorua and its surrounding areas provide.”

Rotorua English Language Academy manager Jan Clarke said the ministry’s figures related to the public school sector and did not include its own language school student numbers.

Clarke said the school had 28 students in the school from 11 different countries and ranging from ages 15 to 50.

“Of these students, 21 are on student visas, five are on visitor visas, one is on a work visa and one is a New Zealand citizen. Of these students, the shortest stay is two weeks and the longest is a year.”

Japan continued to be the language school’s “number one source market”, closely followed by French speakers for New Caledonia and Tahiti, as well as students from Spanish-speaking South America, she said.

“Saudi Arabia has been slow to pick up for us again but we are starting to see more inquiries coming for the Northern Hemisphere summer.”

Clarke said Covid-19 forced the language school into hibernation for almost a year-and-a-half and meant many of its long-term staff left the industry to find other employment. It also meant the school had to sell its old school buildings.

But in October last year, the school re-opened in new premises in Rotorua’s CBD.

“It’s great being in town but the size of the building and the difficulty finding dynamic, qualified teaching staff has meant that we are operating with much smaller numbers.

“We have around 50 per cent fewer students than we would normally have in the school.”

However, Clarke said students were definitely staying for longer periods than pre-Covid-19, with most now enrolling for between three and six months compared to what used to be an average of six weeks.

“Having international students back in the town is incredibly important to the vibe and economy of the city.

“Our students are contributing to the economy via their accommodation in homestays and flats.”

Clarke said the city was also benefitting from those on student visas being able to work 20 hours a week outside of their regular school hours.

“This means that many of the town’s restaurants and cafes are having some of their staff shortages met by our students.

“This experience is huge for our students as it further helps them to improve their English and also build their confidence further, as well as helping them learn more about our culture and way of life.

“These students are going to return to their countries and they will be important ambassadors for our city and country.”





Rotorua’s international students

2019: 110

2020: 127

2021: 60

2022: 34

2023: 81

Source: Ministry of Education