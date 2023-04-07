Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rotorua international student numbers bounce back after ‘Covid years’

Zoe Hunter
By
6 mins to read
Yoshimasa (Yoshi) Anraku, 17, is head prefect at Rotorua Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

The number of international students living and studying in Rotorua has more than doubled since last year.

Local educators say having overseas learners back in town is “incredibly important” to the vibe and economy of

Rotorua’s international students

