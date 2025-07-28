A Rotorua principal says her students have “thrived” in open-plan co-teaching classrooms, with better social and academic results.
Another said open-plan classrooms were “chaotic and disruptive”, with her school seeing big gains after reinstating 12 individual classrooms.
The comments come after Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the Government would href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/education/open-plan-classrooms-scrapped-as-nz-returns-to-standard-school-designs-the-conversation/BBZBB2RK2RBJ3KD5AJIAEHHIPY/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/education/open-plan-classrooms-scrapped-as-nz-returns-to-standard-school-designs-the-conversation/BBZBB2RK2RBJ3KD5AJIAEHHIPY/">stop building open-plan classrooms after schools’ “overwhelming feedback” that they were not meeting student needs.
Lynmore School principal Hinei Taute said ultimately, it was the quality of teaching, leadership and support in the classroom that determined student outcomes – not the number of walls.
“Highly skilled teachers working in collaborative teams can achieve exceptional results in flexible open-plan learning spaces.
She and the board immediately decided to transform the two largest teaching hubs.
“We installed permanent glass sliding doors and created three classrooms in each, and reinstated folding doors in some original classroom blocks to redefine them as quieter, purposeful learning spaces.”
Two distinct classrooms were also created for younger learners, Gillard said.
“We’ve worked hard to reshape our learning environment to meet the needs of our tamariki, and now have 12 individual classrooms.”
She said some of the school’s capital property funding, along with other school funds, had made these changes possible.
“The results speak for themselves - calmer classrooms, improved behaviour, and children who see themselves as confident learners.”
Gillard said achievement rates were now in the 60-65% range and trendng upwards.
Ngongotahā Primary School principal Eden Chapman said before taking up his role on July 14, he spent 15 years as a principal in “high-equity, low-decile” primary schools.
“In those environments, open-plan classrooms would have presented far more challenges than benefits — particularly around self-regulation, behaviour, and teacher workloads."
Chapman, who is also president of the Rotorua Principals’ Association, said local principals’ feedback was “varied”.
“Some schools have embraced open-plan and collaborative learning spaces with great success.
“Others found them challenging, particularly for students who need more structured, less stimulating settings to stay engaged.”
He said many local principals supported the move back to single-cell classrooms as it aligned better with learners’ needs.
Chapman said major issues faced by schools were the “inflated cost of building projects” and overcrowded classrooms.
He said the new NZ School Property Authority (NZSPA) had the potential to streamline the “complex and often time-consuming” process of school property development.
“In areas like Rotorua where new subdivisions are being developed, we believe the Ministry (and NZSPA) need to get ahead of the curve, not play catch-up.”
Stanford said the new agency would give schools “improved project delivery and communication, better value for money, and increased transparency around decision-making”.
She said the ministry was developing standard building layouts after considering New Zealand and overseas research on how different learning environments impacted student engagement, well-being and achievement.
This would support “a shift towards adaptable classroom designs that prioritise student needs and local context, over a one-size-fits-all, open-plan approach”.
“While some schools used their open plan classrooms well, classrooms are intergenerational assets, so building them to be flexible and adaptable will ensure they will endure beyond the tenure of individual teachers and principals.”
