Premium

What three Rotorua principals think about open-plan classrooms

Sandra Conchie
By
Multimedia Journalist, Bay of Plenty Times·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the Government is ditching open-plan classrooms for standard designs. Video / RNZ

A Rotorua principal says her students have “thrived” in open-plan co-teaching classrooms, with better social and academic results.

Another said open-plan classrooms were “chaotic and disruptive”, with her school seeing big gains after reinstating 12 individual classrooms.

The comments come after Education Minister Erica Stanford announced the Government would

