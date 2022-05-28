Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

What long Covid patients can learn from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome patients

5 minutes to read
One retired Tauranga resident who has lived with chronic fatigue for 40 years hopes people with long Covid will be believed and given the support they need. Photo / Getty

One retired Tauranga resident who has lived with chronic fatigue for 40 years hopes people with long Covid will be believed and given the support they need. Photo / Getty

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

Similarities between symptoms suffered by Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and long Covid patients have prompted experts to call for more research into both conditions.

Tiredness that doesn't go away with sleep, brain fog, intolerance for physical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.