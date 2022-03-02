The new locally-designed symbol, or tohu, for Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

A new locally-designed symbol for Rotorua has been revealed.

The work in designing it cost $55,000 and was funded by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment through the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme fund.

This covered concept design, development and creation of the supporting toolkit and guidelines.

New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute's lead designer Stacy Gordine and General Manager Eraia Kiel worked with design agency DesignWorks to develop the symbol.

The new symbol was inspired by the Pōhutu geyser located in the Whakarewarewa thermal valley. Photo / Crankworx Clint Trehan

Destination Rotorua's Head of Marketing and Insights Jo Holmes said the new tohu would provide a strong visual cue to bring the destination's brand identity to life.

"When you look at some of the best-known destination brands around the world, the logos are all based on physical structures or natural elements - think of the Eiffel Tower or Sydney Opera House featured within the Paris and Sydney logos."

She said it was inspired by the Pōhutu geyser located in the Whakarewarewa thermal valley and the designers gifted the cultural narrative behind the tohu, which acknowledged the eight beating hearts of Te Arawa and the 18 lakes found within the iwi rohe.

Pohutu Geyser. Photo / NZME

"The tohu symbolises the connection between earth and sky, past to the present, physical to spiritual. And best of all, it comes from within this place, from Rotorua designers."

The two-year process involved consultation with stakeholders, including Te Arawa, to define what made Rotorua a special place to live, work and visit.

"Everything we do to promote the destination is now linked to a single defining idea: It's all found within Rotorua. That challenges us to always look beyond the surface, searching for the deeper stories, most meaningful experiences and putting our people in the centre."