The whare waka for the Te Arawa Waka Taua, which currently sits at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

An $800,000 project to move a whare waka to Rotorua’s lakefront for people to view and connect with the taonga has been approved.

Moving the 33-year-old Te Arawa Waka Taua (war canoe) from outside the Energy Events Centre to the lakefront is the next stage of the $40 million Rotorua Lakefront Development project.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has issued a building consent valued at $800,000 for a new building – or whare waka – on Lakefront Dr.

It was among 13 commercial building consents with a total value of $6.6 million issued in October. That was approaching double the total value of commercial consents issued in October 2021, which was $3.8m from 10 consents issued.

Rotorua Lakes Council’s deputy chief executive of community wellbeing/manhautū hāpori oranga, Anaru Pewhairangi, said the whare waka had been an important part of the lakefront redevelopment project since early concept designs.

“The Te Arawa Waka Taua was housed at the lakefront prior to the development and is currently temporarily located outside the Energy Events Centre.

“The lakefront project includes relocating it back to the lakefront to a purpose-built shelter to enable our community and visitors to view and connect with this taonga.”

The design has been completed by local architects DCA Architects of Transformation in collaboration with artist and Te Arawa master carver Lyonel Grant, who carved the waka taua in 1989.

Pewhairangi said the lakefront project had two remaining components of work.

“One is the balance of the civil and landscaping works, which are being undertaken by local company Campbell Infrastructure, who completed many of the stages excluding the lake edge and boardwalk sections.

“The remaining landscaping works are the western end of the development and include a tourism coach/bus drop-off loop, more pathways connecting the development, and more grassed and planted spaces.”

The spot the whare waka will be moved to on Rotorua's lakefront. Photo / Ben Fraser

The second component is the whare waka construction, Pewhairangi said.

“The design is complete and consented and negotiations are almost concluded with a building contractor for construction. Works are planned to start early in the new year and continue through for completion mid-2023.”

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said it was great to see the waka put back on the lakefront in a more prominent spot with a design in an area that can showcase to locals and visitors the uniqueness and history of Rotorua.

“It is also exciting to see the lakefront project coming to its final stages of completion.

“What is great about the project is we are not only upgrading an important community asset but we are doing it in a way that uniquely represents Rotorua and will last for many generations to come.”

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the development of public places to lift the standard of quality in Rotorua was critical to achieving “our aspirations of being a world-class destination”.

“Investment into our lakefront can only enhance our city and will lead to positive flow-on effects for the wider business community.

“RotoruaNZ will continue to work alongside local businesses and support them to enhance their product in alignment with the development occurring in our public places.”

The final stage of the lakefront boardwalk was completed and opened to the public in August. HEB Construction had begun work on this section of the boardwalk in September 2021, which involved an extra 50 metres of boardwalk being constructed over the water at the western end of the lakefront reserve.

The project has been jointly funded by the Rotorua Lakes Council and the Government via Kānoa - the Provincial Development Unit.

In 2018, a $19.9m Government investment from Kānoa was announced for the project. This funding, alongside $20.1m from the council, aimed to transform the lakefront into a recreational area that will benefit locals, support tourism and encourage private investment.

In July 2020, an additional $1m investment from Kānoa was announced to progress work on the cultural design foundation for the lakefront project. That included artwork, interpretation, and design, with local artists creating carved pou and information panels to tell the kōrero (history) of the area.

The entire project is set to be completed next year.





Building consents - October

Total commercial consents issued:

2022: 13

2021: 10

Total value 2022: $6,669,000

Total value 2021: $3,820,850

Top five commercial building consents issued in October:

76 Te Huaki Crescent

New warehouse for storage

$2,900,000

1109 Rangiuru St

Geotechnical works for building platform

$1,000,000

Lakefront Dr

New building - whare waka

$800,000

9 Vaughan Rd

Demolition and site clearance, various alterations

$500,000

1170 Amohau St

Fit out for Vodafone store

$500,000

Source: Rotorua Lakes Council