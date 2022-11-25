Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Whare waka for Te Arawa Waka Taua to be built at Rotorua lakefront as $800,000 consent approved

Zoe Hunter
By
4 mins to read
The whare waka for the Te Arawa Waka Taua, which currently sits at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / Ben Fraser

An $800,000 project to move a whare waka to Rotorua’s lakefront for people to view and connect with the taonga has been approved.

Moving the 33-year-old Te Arawa Waka Taua (war canoe) from outside the

