The notorious State Highway 30/SH33 intersection, otherwise known as the Whakatāne turnoff, will have a roundabout installed. Photo / Supplied

A roundabout will be built at the busy Te Ngae Rd Junction, better known as the Whakatāne turnoff.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said $6.4 million had been secured to build the roundabout at the State Highway 30/SH33 intersection.

Regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said NZTA had listened to the community and Ngāti Rangiteaorere who had raised concerns in the past about people's safety.

"We've heard people say traffic is going too fast and turning is difficult at SH30/SH33 and Rangiteaorere Rd intersections so we are absolutely thrilled to have funding to address these issues," she said.

The investment was part of Waka Kotahi's Road to Zero program.

"Road to Zero sets us on a path to achieve Vision Zero, an Aotearoa New Zealand where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. One of the key focus areas of this strategy is improving safety along high-risk sections of road where deaths and serious injuries occur."

Between 2016 and 2020, five people lost their lives or were seriously injured at this intersection. Most of the crashes were caused by vehicles turning right, cars travelling too fast and poor visibility.

"A new roundabout at the SH30/SH33 intersection and right-turn bay into Rangiteaorere Road will save lives," Wilton said.

"People on bikes will also benefit from these improvements, making it safer so they don't have to navigate a busy roundabout.

"Cyclists heading north will be able to safely bypass the intersection by using a cycle path along Rangiteaorere Rd. Meanwhile, reduced vehicle speeds and road shoulders will also make it safer for cyclists coming from the other directions."

Waka Kotahi NZTA said it had worked closely with representatives from Ngāti Rangiteaorere, Ngāti Tuteniu, Uenukukōpako and Rotorua Lakes Council throughout the design process, and spoken with residents affected by this project.

Construction is expected to start in mid-year and is scheduled to be completed by early next year.