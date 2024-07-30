The installation of wider concrete terraces with a lower gradient has been completed and the new access ramp from the existing boardwalk through to the river access area at the base of the new steps is due to be completed within the next fortnight.

Following this, new stainless steel handrails will be placed either side of the ramp.

The plan for the Whakatāne River access at Wairaka Centennial Park was made public in March last year. Image / supplied

“We’re committed to providing a safe place for people to access the river in this location, particularly for young users, and while we appreciate this has taken time, it’s been vital to get the improvements right in collaboration with the reference group who helped guide necessary changes,” Ms Fletcher said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing a much-improved situation in terms of access, safety, cultural outcomes, environmental outcomes, and usability.”

Previous efforts of the council to create a more accessible safe swimming area for children near the playground at The Heads have drawn fierce criticism from some members of the public.

Plans for the tidal pool were revealed in 2014 as part of a high-level design for the park at Wairaka.

The pool opened in 2017 as part of a $870,000 redevelopment of the park with the goal of creating a safe paddling area for children, but concerns were immediately raised about debris collecting in the pool and the height of the steps.

Despite regular cleaning of debris from the pool, it has become filled with sand over time and a new plan for the site was revealed in March last year.

The Annual Report for the 2022-23 financial year showed a budget of $201,509 allocated for the remediation of the site.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.