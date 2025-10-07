Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Whakatāne parents fundraise to help baby Arlo reach new milestones

Brianna Stewart at Whakatane Beacon
Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Whakatāne parents Tamara Holland-Goodwin and Leon Woodward are fundraising to give their son Arlo, 15 months, access to life-changing therapy. Photo / Brianna Stewart

Whakatāne parents Tamara Holland-Goodwin and Leon Woodward are fundraising to give their son Arlo, 15 months, access to life-changing therapy. Photo / Brianna Stewart

Arlo Woodward’s grin is so infectious that it’s almost impossible not to smile back when he puts his two front teeth on display.

The cheerful 15-month-old Whakatāne boy was diagnosed this year with bilateral perisylvian polymicrogyria, a rare condition that causes the brain to have too many small folds.

For

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save