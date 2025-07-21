Hamilton parents Neum and Moemoe Muli’aumaseali’i credit Centre of Movement intensity therapy programmes for their son Ezekiel Muli’aumaseali’i making good progress. Photo / Megan Wilson
A clinic specialising in helping children with neurological disorders has opened in Rotorua, representing “hope” for some Kiwi families.
Australia paediatric allied health clinic Centre of Movement opened its first permanent New Zealand location in Rotorua on Friday.
The Pererika St clinic was opened by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell,with families from across NZ attending.
Centre of Movement held intensive therapy pop-up clinics in Rotorua in 2023 and 2024, and Kiwi families have also travelled – or even moved –to Australia for its programmes.
Hamilton parents Moemoe and Neum Muli’aumaseali’i took their 11-year-old son Ezekiel, who has cerebral palsy, along to the Rotorua pop-ups and saw “massive improvements”, including swinging independently at the playground and sitting on a mat at school unassisted.
Neum said Ezekiel’s progress had “continued to grow”.
His next goals were standing and using a walker.
“It’s just kind of connecting his brain to those movements and muscles.”
Neum said it was “massive” to have a clinic in Aotearoa. In his view, NZ was “so far behind” when working with people with disabilities, especially in the field of exercise physiology.
The new clinic represented “hope” to him.
“To understand the way that they work and their understanding of working with disability and neuroplasticity … it’s just going to be a gamechanger for a lot of families.”
He hoped to see intensive therapy funded in NZ.
Rotorua mother Jacque Rodda told those gathered for the clinic opening she and her husband Thomas nervously took their daughter Greer - who was born with a severe brain injury - to the 2023 Rotorua pop-up.
“It was a significant cost, and the approach is different to mainstream therapy we were used to in NZ.”
Greer had done three intensive therapy programmes and achieved milestones including sitting up by herself for the first time and rolling.
In a January statement, Health NZ national chief allied health, scientific and technical Dr Jacqui Lunday said it knew how important physical therapy was for children with a physical disability, such as cerebral palsy.
Lunday said it funded child development services across the country, providing community centre-based services to support families and caregivers “to enable their child to reach their potential”.
She said child development services were multidisciplinary teams, which included physiotherapists and occupational therapists who worked with children and their families depending on their needs.
Support could include fine motor skill development, developing day-to-day life skills, and providing sensory processing education.
Alongside its publicly funded therapy services, there were private and community providers, Lunday said.
“We recommend getting advice from your GP or local healthcare provider when considering healthcare options for your child.”