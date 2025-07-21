Advertisement
Rotorua: Centre of Movement opens first New Zealand clinic

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Hamilton parents Neum and Moemoe Muli’aumaseali’i credit Centre of Movement intensity therapy programmes for their son Ezekiel Muli’aumaseali’i making good progress. Photo / Megan Wilson

A clinic specialising in helping children with neurological disorders has opened in Rotorua, representing “hope” for some Kiwi families.

Australia paediatric allied health clinic Centre of Movement opened its first permanent New Zealand location in Rotorua on Friday.

The Pererika St clinic was opened by Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell,

