In 2023, the National Party campaigned on funding 13 cancer treatments available in Australia but not New Zealand, paid for by bringing back the $5 prescription fee. This included atezolizumab with bevacizumab for liver cancer.
Pharmac said it has now funded or proposed to fund 10 of the original 13 specific medicines, and a minister said treatments for all cancer types on the list have been funded.
‘Long-awaited announcement’
Drayson told the Bay of Plenty Times in November his health was “wonderful” and he had a “great” quality of life. He said if not for the trial, self-funding the drugs would have cost him more than $100,000 a year.
“We really need these drugs funded. They are making such a huge difference to me and there are such limited options for people with HCC [hepatocellular carcinoma] – why should Kiwis miss out on what patients in other countries get as standard treatment?”
Drayson said following this month’s “long-awaited” announcement he had “mixed feelings”.
“Firstly, my thoughts go out to the lives that have been lost due to the delay with the publicly funded access to this treatment.”
For those now able to access the treatment, he said all he could say was that it had extended his life beyond the up to 12 months he was given.
Drayson encouraged the Government to fund the remaining drugs National originally campaigned on.
In a press release, Gut Cancer Foundation chief executive Liam Willis said the funding marked a “significant step forward” for liver cancer patients and their families.
In the past seven months, Pharmac had funded or proposed to fund 57 medicines for various types of cancer and other health conditions. This included 10 of the 13 types of cancer in the original list of cancer medicines identified in 2023, MacGibbon said.
Consultations would be released in the next few months, she said.
Associate Minister for Health David Seymour said the Government had allocated Pharmac its largest-ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, plus a $604 million uplift, so it could negotiate the best deals for medicines for New Zealanders.
“Pharmac continues to show what it is capable of when given the support it needs.
“Since the Budget, Pharmac has funded treatments for all the cancer types in the pre-election list, as well as a number of other treatments for blood cancers and other tumours.”
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.