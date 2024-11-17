Whakatāne man Rhys Drayson pictured in 1982 about three months before his accident in the same area in the Te Urewera National Park.
It should have been a harmless bit of fun. Whakatāne man Rhys Drayson was hunting in the bush when he decided to swing on a vine. But it ended in disaster with a broken leg, Hepatitis C and ultimately terminal cancer. Two drugs have extended his life as part of a trial but they were on the National Party’s list of 13 cancer treatments it promised to fund if elected in 2023. But this funding has been delayed and now he is calling on the Government to fulfil that promise.
Rhys Drayson’s decades-long health ordeal started when he was hunting with his brother and father in the Te Urewera National Park in 1982.
“I swang on a Rata vine and it broke, so I landed very, very heavily on my leg,” the now 63-year-old said.
He estimated falling between three and four metres.
Drayson was airlifted to Whakatāne Hospital and transferred to Tauranga Hospital.
Drayson said the drugs would have cost more than $100,000 per year without the trial.
He had planned to use his KiwiSaver and remortgage his house if he was denied.
Drayson said it was “ironic” that if the treatment prolonged his life, “you’d probably get to a stage where you end up having to sell your house then you’d end up on the state benefit anyway”.
“That’s why I can’t understand why the Government’s not funding it to start off with.”
In 2023, the National Party campaigned on funding 13 cancer treatments available in Australia but not New Zealand, paid for by bringing back the $5 prescription fee. This included Atezolizumab with Bevacizumab for liver cancer.
Drayson had “applauded” National for promising to fund the drugs but was “absolutely disgusted” when they were not funded this year.
“You’re playing with people’s lives - you’re filling somebody with false hope and promise. Especially for those that there’s no way they can afford the drug.”
Drayson said his health was “wonderful” and he had a “great” quality of life.
“We really need these drugs funded. They are making such a huge difference to me and there are such limited options for people with HCC – why should Kiwis miss out on what patients in other countries get as standard treatment?”
‘Devastated’
Gut Cancer Foundation chief executive Liam Willis said the organisation was “devastated” for the patient community when funding was not included in this year’s Budget.
“In many cases, our patients have been waiting for years to access treatments that are readily available and standard of care all around the world. Nowhere was this injustice felt more acutely than in our liver cancer patients.”