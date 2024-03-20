Police want to speak to anyone who has any footage of the incident. Photo / NZME

Three people were arrested following a disorder incident involving two groups of people outside the Whakatāne District Court yesterday morning.

Two men aged 18 and 26 were due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court at a later date on weapons and dangerous driving charges, police said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman said they could not say what weapons were used but confirmed it was a firearm.

A vehicle used during the incident has been impounded.

Police want to speak to anyone who has any footage of the incident.

If you have CCTV footage or other video of the disorder on Pyne St and Boon St, please call police on 105, referencing file number 240320/8767.
































