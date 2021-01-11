Whakatāne and Ōhope residents asked to conserve water immediately

The Whakatāne District Council asked that people only use water if necessary. Photo / File

People in both the Whakatāne and Ōhope areas are being asked to urgently conserve water tonight due to a problem with the local supply system.

The Whakatāne District Council Facebook page posted that people in the area should "conserve water immediately due to a temporary issue with the water supply system" earlier this afternoon.

It asked that people only use water if necessary and avoid things like washing cars or watering the garden.

"Staff and contractors are working to resolve the issue, and the water supply should be back to usual levels by 9am tomorrow."

NZME is seeking more information from the council about the problem with the local supply.