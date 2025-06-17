Image 1 of 10 : A large plume rises above Whakaari/White Island this morning. Photos / Facebook

“Plumes like we have seen in the last few weeks are non-eruptive and passive. They are called “steam and gas plumes” and contain little to no ash.

Scott said due to Whakaari/White Island lying 48km away from the North Island coast, and the prevailing wind that sent the plume offshore, there was a very low likelihood of it having any effect on the mainland.

People commented on social media today saying the island was “just having a breather.”

“So beautiful,” one said.

Another said: “Ataahua thats her showing off her beauty. Mōrena e kui.”

“It’s been so quiet the last few days and boom this morning, this was at 7am. Looked like it erupted to me,” another commented.

The volcanic alert level for Whakaari/White Island was dropped to Alert Level 2 on June 9 after being raised to three in mid-April.

A plume rises above Whakaari/White Island with Mauao in the foreground this morning.

GNS said rhese levels acknowledged the current level of activity but also reflected the degree of uncertainty about the unrest level due to the current lack of real-time monitoring data from the island.

“Volcanic activity could escalate with little or no warning.”

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand flights in and out of Bali have been cancelled today because of ash from the erupting Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano in eastern Indonesia.

The eruption has left many Kiwis stranded in Indonesia after flight NZ291 due to leave Denpasar Airport in Bali for Auckland at 5.50pm tonight (9.50pm NZT) was cancelled.

Mt Lewotobi Laki-Laki spewed a colossal ash tower into the sky yesterday, after officials raised the alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system, AFP reported.

The 1584m-high twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores erupted at 5.35pm local time (9.35pm NZT), the volcanology agency said.