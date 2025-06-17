Image 1 of 10: A large plume rises above Whakaari/White Island this morning. Photos / Facebook
“Plumes like we have seen in the last few weeks are non-eruptive and passive. They are called “steam and gas plumes” and contain little to no ash.
Scott said due to Whakaari/White Island lying 48km away from the North Island coast, and the prevailing wind that sent the plume offshore, there was a very low likelihood of it having any effect on the mainland.
People commented on social media today saying the island was “just having a breather.”
Another said: “Ataahua thats her showing off her beauty. Mōrena e kui.”
“It’s been so quiet the last few days and boom this morning, this was at 7am. Looked like it erupted to me,” another commented.
The volcanic alert level for Whakaari/White Island was dropped to Alert Level 2 on June 9 after being raised to three in mid-April.
GNS said rhese levels acknowledged the current level of activity but also reflected the degree of uncertainty about the unrest level due to the current lack of real-time monitoring data from the island.
“Volcanic activity could escalate with little or no warning.”