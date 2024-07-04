A still taken from a tourist boat when Whakaari/White Island erupted in December 2019. Photo / Supplied

Luca said he was first made aware of the absence of on-island monitoring at a Bay of Plenty Emergency Management Group meeting in April.

GNS Science principal scientist Graham Leonard, in an article published in May, said a lack of access to the island since the December 2019 eruption meant the last functioning seismo-acoustic station there stopped working completely in August 2022.

He said without on-island monitoring, the organisation’s ability to detect and confirm eruptions at Whakaari/White Island was limited.

All monitoring of the volcano was now done remotely through stations on the mainland, observation flights, and satellite technology.

Luca said the eruption that killed 22 people in 2019 was considered a relatively minor one.

If there were a major eruption on Whakaari it would have serious consequences for people on the mainland due to the effects of ash, he said.

“We live not very far off the coast of quite an active volcano, which has been, throughout its history, reasonably tame. We haven’t had volcanic eruptions that have covered the mainland in ash.

“When I was living in Argentina, a volcano went up in the Andean mountains and some ash was received in Buenos Aires, which is about 1400km away. Nearby towns had ash up to their knees in some places.”

Whakaari is only 48km from the mainland.

“Any volcano can go off at any time with no notice, but by monitoring we can have a chance of getting some notice,” Luca said.

“The beast has been well behaved for a long time and I hope it stays that way.

“If there’s a method of getting advance notice we should have it. It’s an existential threat for the town. When they’re not monitoring it, our risks are enhanced.”

Luca said he received a response from Minister of Emergency Management Mark Mitchell thanking the three mayors for their “diligence and concern” on behalf of their communities.

Mitchell agreed with the concerns raised and had asked the National Emergency Management Agency to provide him with advice on how to expedite the placement of GNS monitoring on the island.

Multi-agency work was taking place and included Nema, Department of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Authority, GNS Science, Emergency Management Bay of Plenty, and Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The group also planned to invite Ngāti Awa to join.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.