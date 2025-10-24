Blake Jones is riding the Whaka 100 in Rotorua after breaking his back in a motorbike accident last year.
As Blake Jones lay dazed in a bank, blinking up at his friends after flipping his motorbike over a small cliff, one thought was running through his head.
“My wife’s going to kill me.”
The 37-year-old Palmerston North forester was out on a ride with his friends on a Waipukuraufarm in April last year when he rode off a small cliff with a 2.5m drop, fracturing six vertebrae.
Now the father of two is tackling an event that is part of the Nduro Whaka 100 Mountain Bike Marathon, a feat that marks the end of a gruelling recovery journey powered by grit, determination and a “crappy” second-hand bike.
More than 3500 riders from across the globe are gearing up to tackle Rotorua’s world-class trails at the Whakarewarewa Forest in what is the biggest Whaka 100 event to date.
Jones will be among them, racing in the Canopy Tours 50km on Saturday.
“I hadn’t ridden a pushbike in 20 years, but after my accident, I was pretty grumpy and fed up, so I bought a cheap mountainbike and thought I’d give it a go because what else was there to do,” he said.
Jones still remembers that fateful moment he flew off his bike as he misjudged the cliff drop.
“As I was going over the cliff, I managed to separate myself from my bike. I was falling through the air thinking ‘this is going to hurt’.”
Jones flipped through the air and landed on his helmet, his body folding into his sternum with the impact. He was knocked unconscious, though he doesn’t remember this.
His friends found him at the bottom of the bank and picked him up, not knowing he’d broken his back.
Still pumped with adrenaline, Jones managed to get back on his bike – though he admitted to being in a “world of pain” – and rode 40 minutes back to his ute across rugged farm terrain.
By the time Jones reached his ute, he collapsed off his bike in pain but surprisingly, managed to crack open a beer with his friends before making the two-hour drive home.
“I didn’t realise how bad it was until I started driving. At that point, I was struggling to breathe, so I called my wife and told her I thought I’d broken some ribs, and I was going to the hospital,” Jones said.
Jones was whisked away in a wheelchair by hospital staff once he arrived. They found he’d suffered six compression fractures in his upper spine and bruised both lungs.
He was told the compression fractures were at about 30%. If the damage was over 50% he would have needed stabilisation surgery.
“It sort of made me realise, I was really f***ing lucky, you know. I could have quite easily been in a wheelchair or in a bed for the rest of my life.