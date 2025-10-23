“This year we are hoping to increase that number even more with a record number of participants and more countries represented this year.”

Competing riders were from New Zealand, Australia, New Caledonia, China, Taiwan, Japan, the UK, Puerto Rico, Austria, French Polynesia, the US and Canada.

Thompson said the Whaka 100 was a “bucket list event” for mountain bike riders.

“The event’s signature terrain combines endless single-track with relentless climbs and descents. It’s tough but rewarding.”

Rotorua was a destination “like no other”, with forests, lakes and geothermal landscapes “all enriched by deep Māori culture”.

The Whaka 100 miler race in Rotorua in 2024.

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said Labour weekend “really feels like the start of summer” in Rotorua - “that first burst of energy when the city comes alive and everyone’s ready to get outdoors and celebrate the season ahead”.

“With major events like Whaka 100 and a range of community markets and performances, we’re expecting a fantastic buzz across the city.

“These events not only attract visitors but also showcase Rotorua’s unique blend of world-class trails, geothermal wonders and authentic Māori culture.”

Wilson said it was great to see businesses gearing up for a busy weekend that benefited the community and reinforced Rotorua’s reputation “as a top destination” for visitors and event organisers.

Events such as Whaka 100 created an exciting atmosphere for locals and visitors and delivered economic benefits.

“We anticipate a steady influx of domestic visitors, along with international participants and supporters travelling to Rotorua.

“This will certainly provide a welcome boost for tourism operators, hospitality providers, accommodation, and retail businesses across the city.”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Bay of Plenty kicks off at 10.15am on Saturday, starting at Rotorua Police Station and ending at the Village Green, with Special Olympics athletes, police staff, and Commissioner Richard Chambers taking part.

October 1 marked the start of the trout fishing season, and many anglers are expected to make a pilgrimage to the Rotorua lakes over Labour weekend.

Fish & Game officer Matt Osborne said the holiday weekends were looked forward to by Rotorua residents, visitors and bach owners, who flocked to the area to catch up on maintenance, relaxation and fishing.

The trout season had started strongly, particularly at Lake Tarawera, where the 2-year-old silver bullets were 540mm and 2.1kg - heavier than last opening, he said.

Lake Ōkataina was “much improved” from the 2024 opening, with its 2-year-olds reaching 1.8kg and Rotoiti’s averaging about 1.6kg.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council biosecurity officer Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa said preventing the spread of the highly invasive freshwater clam Corbicula - found in the Waikato River - was everyone’s responsibility.

All users of the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes boat ramps needed to be thorough when cleaning their boats, trailers and gear, and complete the self-certification form.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said tonight would be “quite a settled night” for the Bay of Plenty before “long sunny spells” tomorrow.

On Sunday, the wind and clouds would “pick up a little bit” and, for the most part, it was looking “reasonably dry”.

Some rain was expected from Monday afternoon, she said.

What’s on in Rotorua

Agrodome Farmers Market on Sunday from 9am to 2pm.

Lake Tarawera Spring Fair on Sunday, 10am-2pm. Free admission. Cash only.

Gypsy Fair at Rotorua Lakefront from Saturday to Monday, 9am-5pm. Free admission.

The final show of We Will Rock You, presented by Rotorua Musical Theatre, on Friday at 7.30pm at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic on Sunday at 6pm at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

National Cheerleading Competition at the Energy Events Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Bay of Plenty, on Saturday, starting from the police station.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and the Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.